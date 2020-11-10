Log in
NTT DATA and Continual partner to deliver mobility experience solutions in Europe

11/10/2020 | 09:09am EST

Continual, a leading provider of cloud-based analytics for connected car and subscriber mobility experience, and NTT DATA, a world leader in consulting and IT services, today announced that they are partnering to deliver technology-driven services to improve the experience for commuters, passengers and drivers utilizing the mobile network along their journeys.

Improving mobile broadband connectivity along travel routes has become a major priority for network operators as a growing number of cars have cellular-enabled features. With the accelerating roll-out of 5G, connected cars are set to be a major growth area for the automotive industry in the coming years. Projections suggest that automotive connections worldwide will increase to 831 million by 2027 and account for over 20% of all IoT connections.

Under the partnership, NTT DATA will integrate Continual’s Mobility Experience Analytics solution into the carrier’s Operational Support Systems (OSS) environment, as well as provide support and consulting services. The cloud-enabled offering, with its embedded AI and machine learning algorithms, will help mobile operators to reconfigure existing infrastructure in order to establish high-quality network experience for users along roads and railways.

The two companies have also revealed that one of the UK’s largest mobile network operators is already a joint customer. Globally, a number of other operators are also engaged in projects to help them implement digital transformation programs.

“We are very pleased to be working together with Continual to jointly apply technology innovation and enhance the business success of our mobile operator customers,” said Roei Haberman, SVP Sales Transformation & Head of TMT at NTT DATA UK. “Continual’s AI-based solutions are already at the heart of the operators’ digital initiatives, which is critical to their success, and we are looking forward to a mutually profitable partnership.”

“We are proud to have the opportunity to partner with NTT DATA to deliver innovative solutions to mobile operators,” said Greg Snipper, CEO of Continual. “NTT DATA’s well-established reputation for innovative data-based solutions is an ideal fit to maximize the benefits of our cloud-based mobility analytics solutions in helping mobile operators succeed with their digital strategies.”


© Business Wire 2020
