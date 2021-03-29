NTT : Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global Ranked Highest in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Network Services, Global

NTT, a world-leading global technology services provider, today announced it is positioned as a Leader in the March 2021 Gartner ‘Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global’ report, recognized for both its “Completeness of Vision” and “Ability to Execute.” NTT is also ranked highest in the March 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Network Services, Global report for the Global Network, Intra-Asia/Pacific Network and Intra-EMEA Network Use Cases.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant report states, “Driven by cloud IT service adoption and accelerated by COVID-19, the market for global enterprise network services is undergoing a generational shift in technologies and provider landscape. I&O (Infrastructure & Operations) leaders must adapt their network sourcing approaches to reflect this transformation.”

NTT continues to invest heavily in its global network services portfolio as a transformational driver of innovation for its clients. Known for its exceptional client service and support, NTT has deep expertise in building and managing large, distributed networks. For enterprise CIOs and CDOs pursuing a cloud-first strategy, NTT networking services offer seamless performance for end-users to cloud and SaaS applications, offering a secure, reliable, and enhanced experience whether connecting from home, a branch office, or a large campus.

Masaaki Moribayashi, Senior Executive Vice President for Services for NTT Ltd. said, “Networking is core to delivering agile and impactful solutions for our clients’ rapidly changing business needs. With years of continued investment in our global network services portfolio, it’s a great honor to us to see NTT’s vision, strategy and product portfolio has been well recognized.”

Takeshi Wakita, Senior Vice President for NTT’s Global Network business division, added, “Transformation has always been the foundation of innovation for NTT. We’re incredibly grateful for the hard work of our employees and deep partnership with our clients that allows us to continually raise the bar for our services and offerings.”

For complimentary copies of both reports, click here.

Sources:

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, Neil Rickard, Bjarne Munch, Danellie Young, 2 March 2021.

2Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Network Services, Global, Danellie Young, Bjarne Munch, Lisa Pierce, 3 March 2021

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NTT

NTT believes in contributing to society through our business operations by applying technology for good. Our services help clients accelerate their growth and develop new business models.

These services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks – all supported by our deep industry expertise, innovation and solutions.

As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams deliver services in over 190 countries and regions. We serve 80%+ of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005048/en/