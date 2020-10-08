Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NUM DECLARES A WAGE DISPUTE WITH KUDUMANE MANGANESE MINE IN KURUMAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 08:40am EDT

Press Statement, 08 October 2020

NUM DECLARES A WAGE DISPUTE WITH KUDUMANE MANGANESE MINE IN KURUMAN

The National Union of Mineworkers(NUM) in the Kimberley Region has declared a wage dispute with Kudumane Manganese Resource at Hotazel operation in Kuruman. This is after the NUM failed to reach a wage settlement with the company at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration(CCMA). Even after the CCMA process, the NUM tried several times to engage the company to avert the strike.

The NUM demands Kudumane Manganese Resource to increase wages by 10.5% for B Band, 9% for C Band and Scraping of the A5 Band to B Band. The company is offering 6.5% for A and B Band and 6% for C band. The offer has been rejected by the NUM members.

The NUM is also demanding a housing allowance of R2 500.00 whereas the company is offering nothing.

The NUM is currently involved in a mobilization process amongst its members, preparing them for a protected strike. We have already signed the picketing rules. The NUM is still waiting for the CCMA to issue a certificate of non resolution to embark on a protected strike.

For more information, please contact

Cornelius Manhe: NUM Kimberley Regional Secretary: 079 871 5514

Address:

7 Rissik Street.

Cnr Frederick,

Johannesburg 2001

Tel: 011 377 2111

Web: www.num.org.za

Twitter: @Num Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/NUM/100860023402167

Disclaimer

NUM - National Union of Mineworkers published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 12:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pNORSEMONT MINING : Appoints Sorin Posescu to its Advisory Board
AQ
02:05pTwo million interrupt strict social isolation in second week of September October 02, 2020
PU
02:05pAERCAP N : Signed Financing Transactions for approximately $2.2 Billion and Leased, Purchased and Sold 44 Aircraft in the Third Quarter 2020
PU
02:05pNOBLE : Announces Contract Extension In Guyana
PU
02:05pEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02:05pBASF SE : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:05pARDAGH S A : to Release Q3 2020 Results
PU
02:05pOligomerix Relocates Headquarters to Accommodate Growth
BU
02:05pWARE2GO : Launches FulfillmentVu Technology Platform
BU
02:05pVIRSEC : Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Jim Sortino as Vice President of US Sales
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM to Spin Off Managed Infrastructur..
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Industry Veteran, Jack Weinstein, as Chief Fin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group