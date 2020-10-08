Press Statement, 08 October 2020
NUM DECLARES A WAGE DISPUTE WITH KUDUMANE MANGANESE MINE IN KURUMAN
The National Union of Mineworkers(NUM) in the Kimberley Region has declared a wage dispute with Kudumane Manganese Resource at Hotazel operation in Kuruman. This is after the NUM failed to reach a wage settlement with the company at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration(CCMA). Even after the CCMA process, the NUM tried several times to engage the company to avert the strike.
The NUM demands Kudumane Manganese Resource to increase wages by 10.5% for B Band, 9% for C Band and Scraping of the A5 Band to B Band. The company is offering 6.5% for A and B Band and 6% for C band. The offer has been rejected by the NUM members.
The NUM is also demanding a housing allowance of R2 500.00 whereas the company is offering nothing.
The NUM is currently involved in a mobilization process amongst its members, preparing them for a protected strike. We have already signed the picketing rules. The NUM is still waiting for the CCMA to issue a certificate of non resolution to embark on a protected strike.
