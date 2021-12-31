Press Statement, 30 December 2021

NUM Highveld Region strongly condemns the brutal killing of its member by her husband on the eve of christmas day

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in Highveld is angered and saddened about the brutal murder of comrade Nokufa Jessica Ndaba-Modise of Witbank in Mpumalanga Province. She was an NUM member at Thungela Shared Services Branch in Witbank.

The victim was stabbed to death by her heartless monster husband after they had a quarrel at a local mall on the eve of Christmas day.

It is alleged that they had a quarrel at a local mall and that led to the husband slashing the victim's car two tyres with a knife. The victim went to the nearest garage next to the mall to fix the tyres. It is alleged that the perpetrator then followed her to the garage where further quarrel ensued that led to the victim being stabbed to death.

NUM Highveld Regional Secretary comrade Kay Pholoba called on men not to resort to violence when faced with domestic challenges, but seek assistance from available platforms instead.

"This is a tremendous loss to the NUM to have lost a member in the hands of the person who claims to have loved and cared for her. As a country, we are inundated with stories of women and children falling victims to femicide. As the NUM, we are very concerned with the high level of femicide in our country. We call upon all gender formation structures to come together in ending these gruesome and senseless killings. We strongly believe that lawlessness, access to guns, male inferiority complex are amongst few reasons behind these gruesome killings," Pholoba said.

"We also want the police to protect an eyewitness who happens to be a woman. The state and the law enforcement agencies must make sure that she is protected and nothing happens to her. This heartless monster is guilty until proven innocent by the courts of law," She added.

The NUM calls for the state not to grant bail to this heartless monster. #JusticeforNokufaJessicaNdaba-Modise.

The NUM conveys its deepest condolences to the family of comrade Nokufa Jessica Ndaba-Modise, colleagues, friends and lastly her two boys who are currently traumatised and going through a difficult time after the tragic loss of their beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.

For more information, please contact:

Kay Pholoba, NUM Highveld Regional Secretary, 071 670 8717