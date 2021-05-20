Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NUM KWAZULU-NATAL IS DEEPLY CONCERNED AND WORRIED ABOUT THE STATE OF THE MINING SECTOR IN THE PROVINCE

05/20/2021 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Statement, 20 May 2021

NUM KWAZULU-NATAL IS DEEPLY CONCERNED AND WORRIED ABOUT THE STATE OF THE MINING SECTOR IN THE PROVINCE

The National Union of Mineworkers in KwaZulu Natal is deeply concerned and worried about the state of the mining sector in the Province, following a one-day regional Shopstewards council meeting that took place on the 15th of May 2021 at Umhlathuze auditorium which was attended by the NUM President Joseph Montisetsi and 50 delegates from the mining branches of the NUM.

The purpose of the shop stewards council was to look at the state of the mining sector and the challenges facing the mining industry in the province. The meeting dealt with issues about non-compliance by mining companies to their own signed Social and Labour Plans.

'The shop stewards council debated all the issues as stated above and resolved that the mining sector is in the ICU and drastic measures are required if the government is serious about sustaining the mining sector in the province. This sector provides a reasonable size of employment in the province therefore if our government is serious about addressing the issue of unemployment. As we speak the Rio Tinto extension is on hold for the unknown period which jeopardises the employment opportunities that can benefit more than 5000 households in the area of King Cetshwayo district and KwaZulu-Natal as a whole,' Muzikayise Zakwe, NUM KwaZulu-Natal Regional Secretary.

Below are challenges facing the mining sector in KwaZulu-Natal.

  • High level of unemployment facing all local mining communities.
  • Endless road blockages to the mining companies.
  • Ambiguous Social and Labour Plans & non-compliance to mining charter provisions.
  • Obscure beneficiation to local communities, mine workers and local business people.
  • Mining companies using COVID-19/ lockdown as the scapegoat to institute unprecedented retrenchments.
  • Communities are refusing to relocate for the mining to take place due to unclear relocation compensation strategy approach by mining companies, while companies are crying foul that communities are demanding exorbitant amounts of money for relocation.
  • Mining charter 3 particularly on 'once empowered always empowered clause'

'The NUM believes that by addressing all these issues as tabulated above, the government will partly address triple challenges facing the society in the province, particularly unemployment and poverty. We further call upon the department of the local economic development in the province and the Department of Minerals and Resources and Energy to work with us as the organized labour to assist in addressing the matters, because it cannot be correct that even today there are workers who had never benefited ESOPS yet there is regulator DMRE department in the province,' Zakwe concluded.

For more information, please contact:

Muzikayise Zakwe, NUM KwaZulu-Natal Regional Secretary, 066 475 2246 or 083 417 1369

The National Union of Mineworkers

7 Rissik Street.

Cnr Frederick

Johannesburg

Tel: 011 377 2111

Cell: 083 809 3257

Web: www.num.org.za>http://www.num.org.zahttp://www.num.org.za/ »

Twitter: @Num_Media

Disclaimer

NUM - National Union of Mineworkers published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:46aSTORYTEL  : partnering with Spotify – making audiobooks even more accessible for Storytel customers
AQ
03:46aILIAD  : Free Fiber now available on the Poitou Numerique network (comprisin...
PU
03:46aCROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY  : Notice of Investor Presentation
PU
03:44aVSTECS  : Q1FY2021 PressRelease
PU
03:42aSUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS  : UPC is helping to shape the future of the construction and real estate industry
PU
03:42aPUBLIC POWER S A  : Release date of Q1 2021 financial results (Correct Repetition)
PU
03:41aINSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
03:41aEXCLUSIVE : PetroChina ships jet fuel to junta-ruled Myanmar, data shows
RE
03:40aHITECVISION  : Gas discovery for Sval Energi
PU
03:40aRelease of a new visual publication on inflation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taper talk troubles stocks, bitcoin attempts to rebound
2Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage
3Judge suggests warning label as part of $2 billion plan to limit Roundup claims
4OBSEVA SA : ObsEva Announces Final Results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE Program of Yselty® (linzagolix) for the T..
5Indian shares held back by metal stocks

HOT NEWS