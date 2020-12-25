Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NUM National Union of Mineworkers : IS DEEPLY SADDENED AND SHOCKED BY THE DEATH OF ITS GENERAL SECRETARY COMRADE DAVID KOLEKILE SIPU

12/25/2020 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Statement, 25 December 2020

NUM IS DEEPLY SADDENED AND SHOCKED BY THE DEATH OF ITS GENERAL SECRETARY COMRADE DAVID KOLEKILE SIPUNZI

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has learnt with deep sadness and shock the news of the death of its General Secretary comrade David Kolekile Sipunzi. He passed away today at 11 am this morning. The cause of death is still unknown. More details will be communicated soon by the family.

'The family of comrade David Kolekile Sipunzi confirmed that he passed on at 11 am this morning,' said William Mabapa, NUM Deputy General Secretary.

Comrade David Kolekile Sipunzi will always be remembered for his forthrightness, commitment and dedication in championing the cause of the working class to ensure, protect and safeguard their jobs and conditions of employment.

He was a trade unionist who did not cease to fight for the rights of the NUM members. His global contribution as one of the Vice Presidents of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) and his efforts in labour rights will not easily be forgotten.

Comrade Sipunzi dedicated his entire life to the service of the mine, construction and energy workers in South Africa until his untimely death. He was a firm believer in the rights of the downtrodden and the voice of the voiceless.

The NUM conveys its deepest condolences to his family, friends, NUM leaders and members during this difficult time. May his soul rest in everlasting peace.

For more information, please contact:

William Mabapa, NUM Deputy General Secretary, 082 880 4439

Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM National Spokesperson, 083 809 3257

Address:

7 Rissik Street.

Cnr Frederick,

Johannesburg 2001

Tel: 011 377 2111

Web: www.num.org.za

Twitter: @Num Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/NUM/100860023402167

Disclaimer

NUM - National Union of Mineworkers published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 04:58:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03aBANK OF LAO PEOPLE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC : ຜົນສໍາເລັດກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຜູ້ແທນຊາວໜຸ່ມ ທົ່ວປະເທດ ຄັ້ງທີ v
PU
02:39aTokyo virus cases hit record 949 ahead of New Year holiday
RE
01:35aTokyo coronavirus cases hit record 949 - media
RE
12:38aMillions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill
RE
12:04aU.S. in Limbo as Trump Remains Mum on Covid-19 Aid Bill--Update
DJ
12/25NUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Is deeply saddened and shocked by the death of its general secretary comrade david kolekile sipu
PU
12/25CHINA TO LEAPFROG U.S. AS WORLD'S BIGGEST ECONOMY BY 2028 : think tank
RE
12/25BBC says obtained full copy of post-Brexit trade deal
RE
12/25CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Trade between ASEAN, Shanghai remains strong amid COVID
PU
12/25Politics blunts Christmas as COVID aid uncertain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : NEXT UP FOR RETAILERS: A big wave of gift returns
2AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Global Markets News of the Day
4BBC says obtained full copy of post-Brexit trade deal
5SOFTLINE AG : SOFTLINE : Develonica (Previously Known as Aplana) is Among Clutch 1000 Service Providers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ