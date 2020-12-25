NUM National Union of Mineworkers : IS DEEPLY SADDENED AND SHOCKED BY THE DEATH OF ITS GENERAL SECRETARY COMRADE DAVID KOLEKILE SIPU

Press Statement, 25 December 2020

NUM IS DEEPLY SADDENED AND SHOCKED BY THE DEATH OF ITS GENERAL SECRETARY COMRADE DAVID KOLEKILE SIPUNZI

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has learnt with deep sadness and shock the news of the death of its General Secretary comrade David Kolekile Sipunzi. He passed away today at 11 am this morning. The cause of death is still unknown. More details will be communicated soon by the family.

'The family of comrade David Kolekile Sipunzi confirmed that he passed on at 11 am this morning,' said William Mabapa, NUM Deputy General Secretary.

Comrade David Kolekile Sipunzi will always be remembered for his forthrightness, commitment and dedication in championing the cause of the working class to ensure, protect and safeguard their jobs and conditions of employment.

He was a trade unionist who did not cease to fight for the rights of the NUM members. His global contribution as one of the Vice Presidents of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) and his efforts in labour rights will not easily be forgotten.

Comrade Sipunzi dedicated his entire life to the service of the mine, construction and energy workers in South Africa until his untimely death. He was a firm believer in the rights of the downtrodden and the voice of the voiceless.

The NUM conveys its deepest condolences to his family, friends, NUM leaders and members during this difficult time. May his soul rest in everlasting peace.

