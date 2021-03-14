NUM National Union of Mineworkers : YOUTH STRUCTURE CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE FREE AND DECOLONISED EDUCATION AT TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA

Press Statement, 14 March 2021

NUM YOUTH STRUCTURE CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE FREE AND DECOLONISED EDUCATION AT TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA

The National Union of Mineworkers Youth Structure (NUMYS) calls on the ANC government to provide free and decolonised education at tertiary institutions in South Africa and abolish all historic debts for students. It cannot be that as the country we spend billions on Zondo commission, blue lights for a few individuals, whilst we fail to prioritize education for the future of this country.

The NUM Youth Structure supports the call by students in all tertiary institutions in South Africa for a free and decolonised education. We will be with them as mineworkers, construction, energy and metal workers. These students that are being denied quality education are children of the working class of this country. They earn low wages but expected to take their children through the same institutions where mining, construction, energy and metal industries bosses send their own children.

Over the past years, we have been observing serious resistance and arrogance from these high institutions in an attempt to delay

transformation within our universities. Students have been subjected to the same apartheid environment. Black students are denied quality education as they are expected to pay higher registration fees.

As the NUM Youth Structure, we are calling upon all youth organizations to work together in this fight and support our students across the country in attempting to achieve these genuine demands. We call upon all of our structures from national, regional and branches to hold pickets on the following offices in their different provinces or locals:

. NSFAS Offices

. Premier Offices

. Police stations

. Department of Higher Education offices

The NUM Youth Structure will not capitulate in fighting for free and decolonised education in South Africa.

