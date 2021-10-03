NUM National Union of Mineworkers : supports the wage demands of workers in the Metal and Engineering Industry Bargaining Council

Press Statement, 03 October 2021

NUM supports the wage demands of workers in the Metal and Engineering Industry Bargaining Council

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) supports the genuine wage demands of workers in the Metal and Engineering Industry Bargaining Council (MEIBC). Currently, the employers are offering workers 4.1% while workers led NUMSA are demanding 8%. As NUM we strongly believe that a 4.4% increase is not sufficient as it stands if the plight of workers is taken into account.

Workers in this sector have made significant contributions to keep the industry afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic, they have endured wage cuts, short working hours amongst other things. Furthermore, these workers were subjected to a zero wage increase for the year 2020/21. With all these sacrifices by workers on the other hand the employer gained profits during the same period.

NUM also rejects the ongoing attack on collective bargain by right-wing employer organizations like NEASA. These organizations have nothing to offer but are content on liquidating the collective strength of workers to give unchecked power to the bosses.

NUM is not yet party to the Council (MEIBC) but it has thousands of members in the sector after the extension of its scope and Amalgamation of LIMUSA and therefore has a vested interest in the outcomes of negotiations. We have started the process to engage the Council on the requirements to be a party, with very clear objectives to defend and strengthen collective bargain to improve conditions of our members.

NUM is calling for sanity to prevail on part of the employers in the Engineering sector by improving the current offer that takes the above to account to avert the looming industrial action in the industry.

