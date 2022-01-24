Log in
01/24/2022 | 10:24am EST
Press Statement, 24 January 2022

NUM PWV region concludes a three-year wage agreement with Vergenoeg mining

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in PWV signed a 3-year wage agreement with Vergenoeg Mining Company for a period of 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024. Vergenoeg Mine is one of the largest fluorite mines, which also produces iron ore (Fe-F-REE mineralisation). 40+ minerals (mostly iron).

Vergenoeg Mining Company has agreed to pay the following increases over the 3-years from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024.

Category A

Year 1-R1000

Year 2-R1300

Year 3-R1300

Category (B1-B5)

Year 1-R1000

Year 2-R1300

Year 3-R1300

Category C1 to C2

Year 1-R1000

Year 2- R1300

Year 3-R1300

Category C3 to D2

Year 1-5.0% or R1000 per month

Year 2-5.5% or R1300 per month

Year 3-6.0% or R1300 per month

Living Out/Housing Allowance

Year 1-R5200

Year 2-R5300

Year 3-R5400

"The NUM wishes to express its sincere gratitude to its members at Vergenoeg Mining for how they behaved during the negotiation period until they gave us the mandate to sign this wage agreement. Our members are excited and they gave us the mandate to sign a wage agreement," said Bonginkosi Mrasi, NUM PWV Regional Secretary.

NUM members of Vergenoeg Mining Company are excited that the wage agreement was concluded without any strike.

For further information, please contact

Bonginkosi Mrasi, NUM PWV Regional Secretary,078 188 4300

Disclaimer

NUM - National Union of Mineworkers published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
