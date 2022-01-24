Press Statement, 24 January 2022
NUM PWV region concludes a three-year wage agreement with Vergenoeg mining
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in PWV signed a 3-year wage agreement with Vergenoeg Mining Company for a period of 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024. Vergenoeg Mine is one of the largest fluorite mines, which also produces iron ore (Fe-F-REE mineralisation). 40+ minerals (mostly iron).
Vergenoeg Mining Company has agreed to pay the following increases over the 3-years from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024.
Category A
Year 1-R1000
Year 2-R1300
Year 3-R1300
Category (B1-B5)
Year 1-R1000
Year 2-R1300
Year 3-R1300
Category C1 to C2
Year 1-R1000
Year 2- R1300
Year 3-R1300
Category C3 to D2
Year 1-5.0% or R1000 per month
Year 2-5.5% or R1300 per month
Year 3-6.0% or R1300 per month
Living Out/Housing Allowance
Year 1-R5200
Year 2-R5300
Year 3-R5400
"The NUM wishes to express its sincere gratitude to its members at Vergenoeg Mining for how they behaved during the negotiation period until they gave us the mandate to sign this wage agreement. Our members are excited and they gave us the mandate to sign a wage agreement," said Bonginkosi Mrasi, NUM PWV Regional Secretary.
NUM members of Vergenoeg Mining Company are excited that the wage agreement was concluded without any strike.
For further information, please contact
Bonginkosi Mrasi, NUM PWV Regional Secretary,078 188 4300
