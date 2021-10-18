Press Statement, 18 October 2021

NUM concludes a two-year wage agreement with Village Main Reef

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the two other recognised trade unions Solidarity and UASA once again signed a two-year wage agreement with Village Main Reef (VMR) at the historical world-known Vilakazi Street in Soweto closer to the houses of two former liberation struggle leaders and SA Nobel Prize winners Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Cde Nelson Mandela.

The duration of this agreement shall be a period of 2 years from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2023 and shall remain in force and effect until amended or replaced by a new agreement.

The VMR agreed to pay the following increases over the 2 years period:

Workers in categories 4-8 surface and underground will receive a wage increase of R800 while miners and artisans will get a 5% increase. Lower level officials will receive R800 or 5% and officials will get 5% on standard rate of pay.

The VMR will increase the current living out allowance to a maximum of R2 500 for all employees - R100 from 1 September 2021 and R100 from 1 September 2022. The company will comply with the 2018 to 2021 minimum medical incapacity benefit of R60 000.

The company will provide employees with a four months paid maternity leave in terms of applicable policies and procedures, with the option to average out over six months. It will provide paternity leave as provided for in the basic conditions of employment act. In the event of retrenchments, the company will pay a severance benefit as provided for three years in terms of the Mineral Council Agreement for the period 2018 to 2021. In year one the company will increase the minimum severance amount of R1000 to the minimum amount and do the same in year two.

"The NUM wishes to express its sincere gratitude to its members at the Village Main Reef for how they behaved during the negotiation period until they gave us the mandate to sign this wage agreement. Our members are excited and they gave us the mandate to sign a wage agreement," said William Mabapa, NUM Acting General Secretary.

NUM members at Village Main Reef are excited that the wage agreement was concluded without any strike.

