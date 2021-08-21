Press Statement, 21 August 2021

NUM mourns the passing away of the former NUM Western Cape region deputy chairperson comrade Abe Maarman

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in the Western Cape is extremely saddened with the passing away of the former Deputy Regional Chairperson, comrade Abe Maarman. He passed away on Friday morning after being admitted to the hospital for a short period.

Comrade Abe previously served as the NUM Western Cape Region Chairperson for many terms and during which he demonstrated passion, commitment, love and respect for workers and the organization. He was the longest-serving Regional Chairperson of the Western Cape.

His sense of humour during the most difficult times in the organisation set him apart from the rest. After having served as a Chairperson and left leadership roles for some time, he availed himself to come back to serve as a Deputy Chairperson when workers called for his experience. He did not regard serving at a lower position as a demotion but he embraced it to coach and mentor the leaders he was elected with in 2017.

Coming from a region with smaller numbers, comrade Maarman always raised the flag of the Western Cape in all NUM congresses with contributions and his articulate ways while maintaining calm and not succumbing to intimidation.

Comrade Maarman will be remembered for his tireless fights against retrenchments that we saw throwing the mineworkers and communities in the Springbok area into hunger and poverty with the most recent being at Alexkor where he worked.

Comrade Maarman always volunteered to assist whenever called upon even when he was no longer serving in the organisation because the NUM flowed through his veins.

His sudden passing happens at a time when the workers are grappling with complications presented by the COVID-19 and with employers exploiting the moment for profit maximisation. His wisdom was still required in the organisation and he will be dearly missed. Hamba kahle Cde Maarman.

The NUM conveys its deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in everlasting peace.

