Press Statement, 06 October 2021

NUM supports COSATU's call for a national stay away on Thursday

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) threw its weight behind the upcoming Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU)'s socio-economic national strike set to take place tomorrow Thursday, the 07th of October 2021 as part of the Global Day for Decent Work.

The NUM is issuing a call to all its members in mining, energy construction and metal to join the strike.

They can either join the planned activities across the country or withdraw their labour by staying at home on the day.

The strike on Thursday is legally protected and is focused on pushing both government and the private sector to act to fix the economic mess that the country finds itself in, and take seriously the issues that are affecting workers and South Africans in general.

We remind workers that this strike is taking place under COVID-19 restrictions, and we urge all our members and the broader society to continue to take precautions.

