Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NVCN FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Important Tuesday Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – NVCN

01/03/2021 | 04:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) between October 10, 2018 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important January 5, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Neovasc investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Neovasc class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1976.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the results of COSIRA, Neovasc’s clinical study for the Reducer, contained imbalances in missing information present in the control group versus the treatment group, including significant missing information for secondary endpoints but none for the primary endpoint; (2) the imbalance in missing information indicated that control subjects were aware of their treatment assignment (not blinded) and less inclined to participate in additional data collection; (3) blinding is critical when studying a placebo-responsive condition such as angina; (4) the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the FDA was reasonably likely to require additional premarket clinical data; (6) as a result, Neovasc’s Premarket Approval application (PMA) for Reducer was unlikely to be approved without additional clinical data; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Neovasc’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 5, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1976.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:00pNVCN FINAL DEADLINE ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Important Tuesday Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – NVCN
GL
03:48pOPEC sees oil outlook for first half of 2021 full of downside risks
RE
03:46pHEALIUS : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E - HLS
PU
03:12pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors
GL
02:20pXPEL : Joey Logano's 2018 Ford GT Heritage Stays Cool with PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint
PU
02:10pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day, 24-25 Nov 2014
PU
02:10pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day (presentation)
PU
02:08pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day 2019 (presentation)
PU
02:07pIsrael Vaccinates More Than 10% of Its Population in Two Weeks -- Update
DJ
01:54pINFRONT : James Sharp goes live with Infront market data terminal and RSP Service
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
2S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Investors bullish on stocks, hoping for a brighter 2021
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank should play leading role in banking consolidation - CEO
4TWITTER : Double Stock-Market Bubble Brings Toil and (Perhaps) Trouble
5Economists Expect Tough Sledding in Winter, Then a Rebound

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ