NVM Express : Honored with Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology for Best of Show Award at Flash Memory Summit 2020

11/11/2020 | 04:17pm EST

New NVMe® Zoned Namespace (ZNS) Command Set wins in Industry Standards category

NVM Express was honored with a Flash Memory Summit 2020 Best of Show Award for Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology at today’s Flash Memory Summit 2020 Best of Show Awards ceremony.

The Flash Memory Summit, the World’s largest and most prestigious storage industry conference and exposition, recognizes NVM Express® (NVMe®) Zoned Namespace (ZNS) in the industry standards category.

NVMe ZNS provides a logical address space that enables host software to direct I/O traffic to specific zones. NVMe ZNS allows data management from host software into zones, allowing the SSD and host to collaborate on data placement, leading to improved performance, decreased costs, and improved reliability. ZNS optimizes the data placement for durable storage, reducing the amount of overprovisioning required in large capacity SSDs, reducing write amplification, and ultimately reducing the total cost of ownership. The managing of data in individual zones also enables new methods to manage reliability of large SSDs reducing the “blast radius” of device failures.

“New industry standards are paramount to advancing the storage industry with innovation around data placement and improving I/O control, lowering storage costs and increasing performance,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize NVM Express for their ratification of the NVMe Zoned Namespace (ZNS) Command Set specification in June 2020 as it sets the foundation to accelerate storage applications.”

“NVMe ZNS is the result of a multi-year effort from the NVMe ZNS Task Group,” said Matias Bjørling, Director, Emerging System Architectures at Western Digital and Chair of the NVMe ZNS Task Group. “NVMe ZNS technology is reshaping the enterprise storage and cloud scale architectures in creating more efficient and scalable storage management.”

According to show organizers, a record number of award submissions were received this year, making the judging challenging and each of the award categories extremely competitive.

Details of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html.

NVMe ZNS is available for public download in the NVMe 1.4a specification.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers leading the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage, high-performance computing, and cloud systems.

About NVM Express

NVM Express is an open collection of standards and information to fully expose the benefits of non-volatile memory in all types of computing environments from mobile to data center. The original NVM Express Work Group was incorporated as NVM Express in 2014 and is the consortium responsible for the development of the NVM Express suite of specifications. The organization currently has over 100 member companies.

NVMe technology is designed from the ground up to deliver high bandwidth and low latency storage access for current and future NVM technologies. Learn more at nvmexpress.org.


© Business Wire 2020
