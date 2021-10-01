NWFCU Foundation Donates $20K to Northern Virginia Community College's Student Support Programs

The Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation, the charitable arm of Northwest Federal Credit Union, awarded $20,000 in grants to Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) for their student support programs. This partnership has been in place since 2018, and this marks the fourth straight year of support. The grants will go towards NOVA’s Lifeline and Helping Hands programs, which are emergency relief funds for students of NOVA. These programs provide assistance to college students close to completing their Associates degrees who, due to unforeseen circumstances, may not otherwise have had the funds to finish their education.

“The Lifeline and Helping Hands programs at Northern Virginia Community College are vital to the success of so many students who, because of unexpected financial difficulties, like a broken down car, housing insecurity, or a computer that needs repairs, face the very real possibility of not being able to finish their degrees,” said Executive Director of the NWFCU Foundation, Kaycee Childress. “When these students have nowhere else to turn, the Lifeline and Helping Hands programs come to their aid and often mean the difference between getting a degree or not. We are thrilled to continue our support of these life-changing programs.”

Checks for $5,000 were presented to Dr. Molly Lynch of NOVA Manassas, and Dr. Annett Haggray of NOVA Alexandria. Additionally, a $10,000 check was presented to Dr. Julie Leidig of NOVA Loudoun. These funds will go to support their Financial Stability and Advocacy Centers, whose mission is to enhance student capability for academic success by providing personalized services that build strong financial foundations and access to community resources.

“We would like to thank our many generous donors, whose contributions to the NWFCU Foundation enable us to aid many schools, including Northern Virginia Community College and their student support programs,” said President and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union and Chairman of the NWFCU Foundation, Jeff Bentley. “An unexpected expense can happen to anyone and it should not derail a student’s ability to reach their academic goals.”

