Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NWFCU Foundation Donates $20K to Northern Virginia Community College's Student Support Programs

10/01/2021 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation, the charitable arm of Northwest Federal Credit Union, awarded $20,000 in grants to Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) for their student support programs. This partnership has been in place since 2018, and this marks the fourth straight year of support. The grants will go towards NOVA’s Lifeline and Helping Hands programs, which are emergency relief funds for students of NOVA. These programs provide assistance to college students close to completing their Associates degrees who, due to unforeseen circumstances, may not otherwise have had the funds to finish their education.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005547/en/

Dr. Julie Leidig and Kaycee Childress (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Julie Leidig and Kaycee Childress (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Lifeline and Helping Hands programs at Northern Virginia Community College are vital to the success of so many students who, because of unexpected financial difficulties, like a broken down car, housing insecurity, or a computer that needs repairs, face the very real possibility of not being able to finish their degrees,” said Executive Director of the NWFCU Foundation, Kaycee Childress. “When these students have nowhere else to turn, the Lifeline and Helping Hands programs come to their aid and often mean the difference between getting a degree or not. We are thrilled to continue our support of these life-changing programs.”

Checks for $5,000 were presented to Dr. Molly Lynch of NOVA Manassas, and Dr. Annett Haggray of NOVA Alexandria. Additionally, a $10,000 check was presented to Dr. Julie Leidig of NOVA Loudoun. These funds will go to support their Financial Stability and Advocacy Centers, whose mission is to enhance student capability for academic success by providing personalized services that build strong financial foundations and access to community resources.

“We would like to thank our many generous donors, whose contributions to the NWFCU Foundation enable us to aid many schools, including Northern Virginia Community College and their student support programs,” said President and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union and Chairman of the NWFCU Foundation, Jeff Bentley. “An unexpected expense can happen to anyone and it should not derail a student’s ability to reach their academic goals.”

Learn more about the many ways the NWFCU Foundation supports local children and those pursuing higher education.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

The NWFCU Foundation was established in 2004 to promote and manage Northwest Federal Credit Union’s philanthropic activities. The mission of the NWFCU Foundation is to empower young people to achieve their goals by helping them learn, excel and celebrate life and by supporting their health, well-being and education. The NWFCU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent permissible by law for those who itemize deductions. For more information, visit www.nwfcufoundation.org.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the Nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members (and has assets in excess of $4 billion). For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aDSM : Share buy-back authority through closed period
AQ
11:36aLOANDEPOT : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors
PR
11:36aANNOVIS BIO : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Investors
PR
11:36aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
BU
11:36aNotice to the Holders of The 274 999 943.70 0.125% Bonds due 07 September 2026 Issued by REMY COINTREAU (the Issuer) and Convertible Into New Shares and or Exchangeable for Existing Shares of REMY COINTREAU (the Bonds)
BU
11:36aKirstin Marr, Head of Insurity Analytics, Leads Panel Discussion on Next-Generation Analytics at InsureTech Connect 2021
BU
11:35aKMC PROPERTIES : Mandatory notification
AQ
11:35aSTORYTEL : Principal shareholders issue call options to Board members in Storytel
AQ
11:33aALLSTATE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:32aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Supplies of Russian gas to Hungary and Croatia via new route commence
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
3Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache
4Scatec : Government approval of Scatec's RMIPPP project in South Africa..
5U.S. consumer spending beats expectations; inflation still hot

HOT NEWS