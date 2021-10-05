NWO.ai : Partners with SAP to Help Consumer Packaged Goods Companies Stay Ahead Utilizing Petabytes of External Data

NWO.ai today announced it is one of the first data providers to offer a solution – its Consumer Intelligence solution – on the data marketplace for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. The data marketplace is a new feature of the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution which enables businesses and IT users to directly consume partner data offerings that are available on SAP Store.

By tracking emerging cultural and consumer behavior shifts globally, NWO.ai provides clients with a significant competitive advantage and helps them stay close to their customers. Specifically, consumer product companies can now leverage Consumer Intelligence from NWO.ai to:

Analyze and identify potential demand growth drivers

Track global cultural shifts by analyzing billions of data points in under 60 seconds

Understand consumer sentiment and the leading indicators behind it

Deep dive on microtrends associated with products and categories

Identify the influential voices and brands that drive the consumer narrative

“We’re thrilled to be extending our Consumer Intelligence solution to the data marketplace for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud via SAP Store, helping customers to further benefit from valuable petabytes of external data that NWO.ai is continuously analyzing. We are pleased to help customers turn unstructured data into actionable insights,” said Pulkit Jaiswal, co-CEO of NWO.ai.

SAP Store, available at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience in finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find both SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business.

As a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program, NWO.ai is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support that facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About NWO.ai

NWO.ai is a venture-backed intelligence amplification platform that harnesses machine learning techniques and human metadata to identify global cultural shifts early and throughout the lifecycle of trends, across various sectors, ranging from consumer products to global war & conflict. They use diverse data sets and view them in context to define trends as they emerge and evolve in relative terms. Specifically, they show how a product, company, or concept increases/decreases in its saturation within a global context with regards to mindshare. The Company is backed by investors such as Hyperplane, Colle Capital, Adit Ventures, and SuperAngel.

