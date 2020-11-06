Log in
NWS Instruments AG : Kickstarter Campaign starts November 8, 2020

11/06/2020 | 04:01am EST

NWS Instruments AG is pleased to announce its 2020 Kickstarter Campaign. It is scheduled to begin on November 8, 2020 with a funding goal of 500’000,- CHF and conclude on December 15, 2020. Here is the link to the page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/538187746/from-switzerland-high-precision-camera-lenses-and-mechanics

The Kickstarter campaign page will feature images from expert commercial photographers taken with NWS Instruments AG prototype-production 23mm APO and 110mm APO optical instruments that highlight their performance, a video tour of the factory where these instruments are made, as well as attractive tiered rewards for backing the campaign.

Also featured will be the revised Akrobat™ Instrument Positioning System which benefitted from input and refinement over its development cycle in sustained consultation with expert users. Flexibility, function and ergonomics have greatly advanced since its inception, and is expected to provide noticeable enhancement when used in conjunction with NWS’ optical instruments.

Full details are available on our updated website at www.nws-instruments.ch

About NWS Instruments AG

NWS Instruments AG was founded by industry veterans to serve expert users by inventing, designing and producing precision optical and mechanical instruments. All our designs are originals conceived and refined by the NWS team, with precision manufacturing, assembly and quality control performed in Switzerland and shipped directly to customers worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
