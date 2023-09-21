NY FED- NEW YORK FED'S OPEN MARKET TRADING DESK INTENDS TO CONDUCT A SMALL VALUE CONTINGENCY SECURITIES LENDING OPERATION
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.6417 USD
|-0.29%
|-0.05%
|-
|0.0120 USD
|-0.23%
|-0.83%
|-
|0.7419 USD
|-0.00%
|+0.56%
|-
|0.5932 USD
|+0.14%
|+0.20%
|-
|1.0663 USD
|+0.12%
|-0.65%
|-
|1.2294 USD
|-0.27%
|-1.56%
|-
Ambani's Viacom18 to strike deal with Blackstone for new Mumbai HQ - sources
Fed hawkishness prompts HSBC to raise 10-year Treasury yield target
Nasdaq, S&P hit 1-month lows as rate worries lift yields, drag growth stocks
Oil up slightly; trade choppy as Russia fuel export ban boosts, rate hikes weigh
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : DFS, Ocado, Oracle, Snowflake, Truist...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Fed's hawkish stance spooks investors, though some say peak rates near