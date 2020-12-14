NY Fed : Expected Household Spending Levels Jump to Highest Level Since 2016

By Michael S. Derby

Americans' spending expectations are rising, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released Monday.

In its November Survey of Consumer Expectations, the central bank found households reporting the highest level of expected spending growth since July 2016, at a predicted 3.7% rise for a year down the road, up from 3.1% in October. The increase was driven by households earning under $50,000 a year.

The spending forecast comes against a backdrop of expected household income gain holding steady at 2.1%,which the New York Fed noted was below the long-run average of an expected 2.8% increase in income.

Despite the expected rise in spending, "respondents were more pessimistic about their households' financial situations in the year ahead, with more respondents expecting their financial situation to deteriorate, and fewer respondents expecting an improvement in their financial situation," the report said.

Meanwhile, survey respondents' expectation for inflation a year from now rose from 2.8% in October to 3% last month, while expectations for inflation three years from now moved to 2.8%, from 2.7% in October. The bank noted there is considerable uncertainty about the outlook for price pressures.

The New York Fed report arrives ahead of this week's central bank policy meeting. There is some uncertainty over the outcome of the meeting, as some expect the central bank to make a play for more stimulus by tweaking details of its bond-buying program, while others think that won't happen. The Fed is also set to release new forecasts of officials' expected economic performance over the next few years.

