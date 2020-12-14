Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NY Fed : Expected Household Spending Levels Jump to Highest Level Since 2016

12/14/2020 | 11:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael S. Derby

Americans' spending expectations are rising, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released Monday.

In its November Survey of Consumer Expectations, the central bank found households reporting the highest level of expected spending growth since July 2016, at a predicted 3.7% rise for a year down the road, up from 3.1% in October. The increase was driven by households earning under $50,000 a year.

The spending forecast comes against a backdrop of expected household income gain holding steady at 2.1%,which the New York Fed noted was below the long-run average of an expected 2.8% increase in income.

Despite the expected rise in spending, "respondents were more pessimistic about their households' financial situations in the year ahead, with more respondents expecting their financial situation to deteriorate, and fewer respondents expecting an improvement in their financial situation," the report said.

Meanwhile, survey respondents' expectation for inflation a year from now rose from 2.8% in October to 3% last month, while expectations for inflation three years from now moved to 2.8%, from 2.7% in October. The bank noted there is considerable uncertainty about the outlook for price pressures.

The New York Fed report arrives ahead of this week's central bank policy meeting. There is some uncertainty over the outcome of the meeting, as some expect the central bank to make a play for more stimulus by tweaking details of its bond-buying program, while others think that won't happen. The Fed is also set to release new forecasts of officials' expected economic performance over the next few years.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1123ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aU.S. court hears appeal challenging order blocking TikTok app store ban
RE
11:37aOil prices slide as glut overshadows vaccine optimism
RE
11:37aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : 47th JTC and 25th JMMC moved to 3 and 4 January 2021
PU
11:35aPoland fines supermarket chain Biedronka over profits at cost of suppliers
RE
11:33aWTO fails to agree rules to stop over-fishing, but will try again
RE
11:30aOPEC+ delays meetings planned for this week to early Jan
RE
11:29aLebanon's Aoun, Hariri trade blame over new government
RE
11:27aGermany's stricter lockdown increases recession risks
RE
11:27aFHFA Issues 2019 Report to Congress on Guarantee Fees
PU
11:27aFPS FOREIGN AFFAIRS FOREIGN TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT : Sophie Wilmès stresses the importance of the International Criminal Court in the fight against impunity and for the strengthening of the rule of law
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
4UK manufacturers warn of 'knockout blow' from no-deal Brexit
5AIR CANADA : Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ