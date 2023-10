Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* NY FED- STATEMENT REGARDING REVERSE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT SMALL VALUE EXERCISE

* NY FED- OPEN MARKET TRADING DESK INTENDS TO CONDUCT SMALL VALUE OVERNIGHT REVERSE REPO OPERATION WITH PRIMARY DEALERS AND REVERSE REPO COUNTERPARTIES

* NY FED- BID SUBMISSION PROCESS WILL BE CONDUCTED FROM 10:00 AM ET TO 10:30 AM ET ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2023

* NY FED- ALL COUNTERPARTIES WILL BE LIMITED TO ONE $1 MILLION PROPOSITION DURING THE OPERATION Source text : [https://bit.ly/45fyBim]