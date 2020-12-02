NY Fed's Williams: U.S. economic growth is slowing as fiscal aid fades

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy was recovering faster
than expected until recently, but growth is now slowing as the
coronavirus spreads across the country and fiscal aid that
supported many households expires, New York Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams said on Wednesday.
"We are still in a very deep recession," Williams said
during a virtual event organized by the New York Fed. "One of
the big question marks as we move forward about the economic
recovery is how big the effects will be of this very large wave
of COVID cases along with the expiration or diminishment of
fiscal support."
