NY Fed's Williams says he is optimistic about the economy

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - As more Americans are
vaccinated and households and businesses benefit from fiscal
support, there are reasons to be optimistic about the U.S.
economy, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said on Tuesday.
Low interest rates reduce borrowing costs and help the
economy rebound, Williams said during a virtual event organized
by the New York Fed and AARP about small businesses. But fiscal
support will also be important for the recovery going forward,
Williams said.
