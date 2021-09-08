NY Fed's Williams says it may be appropriate to start tapering asset purchases this year

Sept 8 (Reuters) - If the U.S. economy continues to improve,
it may be appropriate for the Federal Reserve to start reducing
the pace of its asset purchases later this year, New York Fed
Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday.
"Assuming the economy continues to improve as I anticipate,
it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset
purchases this year," Williams said in remarks prepared for a
virtual event organized by St. Lawrence University.
Fed officials have said they would continue purchasing
Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities at the
current pace of $120 billion a month until there is "substantial
further progress" toward their goals for inflation and maximum
employment.
Williams said that standard has clearly been met for
inflation, but he said more progress is needed in the labor
market to achieve the "substantial further progress" for the
Fed's maximum employment goal.
"I will be carefully assessing the incoming data on the
labor market and what it means for the economic outlook, as well
as assessing risks such as the effects of the Delta variant," he
said.
Policymakers largely agreed at the July meeting that they
expect the central bank to begin reducing its asset purchases
this year, according to the minutes from that meeting. That was
before the Labor Department released data showing the jobs
recovery slowed in August, when the U.S. economy added only
235,000 jobs.
