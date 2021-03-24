Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

NY Fed's Williams says time frame for raising rates will depend on economy

03/24/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 24 (Reuters) - The timeline for when the Federal Reserve will start to raise rates will depend on what is happening with the economy, which may not return to full strength for some time, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday.

The U.S. economy could recover more rapidly later this year as coronavirus cases drop and more people are vaccinated, Williams said during a virtual conversation organized by Syracuse University. But Williams declined to put a date on when he thought the Fed could start to withdraw some of the fiscal support it is providing. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.04% 0.76098 Delayed Quote.0.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.17% 1.3705 Delayed Quote.0.42%
Latest news "Interest Rates"
02:17pPowell Says Rise in Long-Term Bond Yields Reflects Economic Optimism -- Update
DJ
01:58pNY Fed's Williams says time frame for raising rates will depend on economy
RE
01:58pWilliams says timeline for raising rates will be driven by the economy
RE
01:57pPowell Says Rise in Long-Term Bond Yields Reflects Economic Optimism
DJ
03:26aEXCLUSIVE : South Korea suspends efforts to get domestic bonds into WGBI - source
RE
03:24aS.Korea suspends efforts to get domestic bonds into WGBI - source
RE
03/23Politically correct? Bond market steers clear of judgment calls
RE
03/23EU looks to wrap up Q1 funding with 13 bln euro SURE bond sale
RE
03/23South Africa's rand falls as investors look to Fed, Yellen for bond clues
RE
03/23Japanese shares end lower as China stocks, U.S. bond yields weigh
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale
4LEONARDO S.P.A. : LEONARDO S P A : postpones DRS IPO, shares fall
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ