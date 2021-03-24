NY Fed's Williams says time frame for raising rates will depend on economy

March 24 (Reuters) - The timeline for when the Federal
Reserve will start to raise rates will depend on what is
happening with the economy, which may not return to full
strength for some time, New York Federal Reserve Bank President
John Williams said on Wednesday.
The U.S. economy could recover more rapidly later this year
as coronavirus cases drop and more people are vaccinated,
Williams said during a virtual conversation organized by
Syracuse University. But Williams declined to put a date on when
he thought the Fed could start to withdraw some of the fiscal
support it is providing.
