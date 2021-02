Feb 5 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York:

* DALEEP SINGH RESIGNS FROM THE NEW YORK FED

* SINGH STEPPED DOWN AS HEAD OF MARKETS GROUP; WILL BE LEAVING BANK IN MID-FEB TO JOIN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AS DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR

* ANNE BAUM, HEAD OF CENTRAL BANK AND INTERNATIONAL ACCOUNT SERVICES, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM HEAD OF THE MARKETS GROUP

* NEW YORK FED WILL LAUNCH A SEARCH FOR SINGH'S SUCCESSOR IN THE COMING WEEKS Source: https://nyfed.org/3oVdNqW