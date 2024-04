STORY: The quake's epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, and occurred just after 10:20 a.m. ET (1420 GMT) at a depth of 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People reported feeling tremors from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts.

"This is one of the largest earthquakes to occur on the east coast in the last century," Hochul said.

The Governor added that infrastructure such as roads, bridges and tunnels were being inspected for damage, that JFK and Newark airports were on "full ground stops to assess any potential for after-effects."