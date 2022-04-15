NY Times fires back at defamation plaintiff with anti-SLAPP lawsuit

April 15 (Reuters) - The New York Times sued an
anti-immigration author for the cost of defending itself against
defamation in the first lawsuit of its kind under New York's
recently expanded "anti-SLAPP" law to protect critical speech.
The company is seeking unspecified fees spent fending off a
2020 lawsuit by Peter Brimelow, according to the company's
lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday.
Brimelow had sued the company over five articles published
between January 2019 and May 2020 that described him as being
"white nationalist" and his VDARE.com website as being "animated
by race hatred."
Brimelow said the lawsuit does not have merit. "This
lawsuit, like the five articles at issue in the original
litigation, is but another effort to raise the stakes against
dissident (but desperately needed) voices," he said in an email.
The Times said in a statement it was the first anti-SLAPP
case by the company which it called an important step in
protecting itself from defamation claims.
One of the five articles that Brimelow alleged was
defamatory was originally published by Reuters and republished
by the Times. Brimelow did not name Reuters in his lawsuit.
The lawsuit by Brimelow, who has said he thinks the United
States is a white nation, was dismissed in December 2020 soon
after New York expanded its anti-SLAPP law, which is meant to
deter lawsuits that are designed to punish defendants for
speaking out on public issues.
SLAPP stands for "Strategic Lawsuit Against Public
Participation" and then-Governor Andrew Cuomo said the expanded
law would protect free speech by preventing wealthy interests
from using the court to bully their opponents.
The Times lawsuit is the first in which a defendant in a
SLAPP case turned around and sued the plaintiffs after getting
the case dismissed, according to Daniel Novack, an attorney who
specializes in media law.
The anti-SLAPP law has also been embraced by defendants in
the original litigation.
Fox News argued a $2 billion defamation lawsuit by the
Smartmatic voting systems company violated the law and former
President Donald Trump tried unsuccessfully to use the law to
sue E. Jean Carroll, a writer who said he raped her in the
1990s.
