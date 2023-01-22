NY celebrates Lunar New Year in wake of CA shooting

Candace Hsiao said the police presence made her feel safe attending the festivities with her son, "It's just a tradition to give my son some taste of Chinese traditions and culture, and just to celebrate, because it has been a tough year."

This year marks the year of the rabbit. In the Chinese calendar, each year is represented by one of the twelve animals from the Chinese zodiac.

The festival's many customs, observed by millions of Chinese communities around the globe, all link back to the idea of inviting good fortune and prosperity, and chasing away bad luck.