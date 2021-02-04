NY money manager charged in $1.8 billion Ponzi-like fraud

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The head of a New York money
manager and two associates were criminally charged on Thursday
with running what authorities called a $1.8 billion Ponzi-like
fraud where thousands of victims were falsely promised steady
returns on their investments.
David Gentile, the chief executive of GPB Capital Holdings
LLC, was accused of using new money to repay earlier investors,
and together with his co-defendants siphoning millions of
dollars to pay themselves and fund luxury expenses, including a
Ferrari for Gentile.
Authorities said more than 17,000 retail investors were
taken in by promises that GPB would provide consistent 8% annual
returns plus occasional "special" distributions.
Criminal charges were also brought against Jeffry Schneider,
the owner of GPB's placement agent Ascendant Capital, and
Jeffrey Lash, a former GPB managing partner.
Related civil charges were filed by several state regulators
and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which accused
GPB of silencing a known whistleblower and contractually
forbidding former employees from talking with the agency.
A GPB spokeswoman had no immediate comment. Lawyers for the
individual defendants did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
The Department of Justice said Gentile, 54, lives in
Manhasset, New York, while Schneider, 52, lives in Austin, Texas
and Lash, 51, in Naples, Florida.
According to an indictment unsealed on Thursday, GPB claimed
to manage just $239 million as of December 2020, despite having
raised more than $1.8 billion since its 2013 founding.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said GPB's victims
were defrauded out of more than $700 million.
"We won't let Wall Street fat cats get away with breaking
the rules," James said in a statement.
