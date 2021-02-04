Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NY money manager charged in $1.8 billion Ponzi-like fraud

02/04/2021 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The head of a New York money manager and two associates were criminally charged on Thursday with running what authorities called a $1.8 billion Ponzi-like fraud where thousands of victims were falsely promised steady returns on their investments.

David Gentile, the chief executive of GPB Capital Holdings LLC, was accused of using new money to repay earlier investors, and together with his co-defendants siphoning millions of dollars to pay themselves and fund luxury expenses, including a Ferrari for Gentile.

Authorities said more than 17,000 retail investors were taken in by promises that GPB would provide consistent 8% annual returns plus occasional "special" distributions.

Criminal charges were also brought against Jeffry Schneider, the owner of GPB's placement agent Ascendant Capital, and Jeffrey Lash, a former GPB managing partner.

Related civil charges were filed by several state regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which accused GPB of silencing a known whistleblower and contractually forbidding former employees from talking with the agency.

A GPB spokeswoman had no immediate comment. Lawyers for the individual defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Department of Justice said Gentile, 54, lives in Manhasset, New York, while Schneider, 52, lives in Austin, Texas and Lash, 51, in Naples, Florida.

According to an indictment unsealed on Thursday, GPB claimed to manage just $239 million as of December 2020, despite having raised more than $1.8 billion since its 2013 founding.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said GPB's victims were defrauded out of more than $700 million.

"We won't let Wall Street fat cats get away with breaking the rules," James said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:09aOil pares gains after hitting new highs on tightening supplies
RE
06:06aBoE says negative rates option needs more time, focuses on recovery
RE
06:05aMerck CEO Kenneth Frazier to retire at the end of June
RE
06:05aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips as Unilever, Shell weigh; BoE cuts growth outlook
RE
06:04aNY money manager charged in $1.8 billion Ponzi-like fraud
RE
06:01aMerck expects interim data on COVID-19 drug in first quarter
RE
05:59aWall St. rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings
RE
05:56aNY money manager charged in $1.8 billion Ponzi-like fraud
RE
05:48aU.S. Senate Democrats set for first step on road to new COVID-19 relief
RE
05:46aVERIMATRIX : Recognized for Excellence in 15th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
4KOSS CORPORATION : Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Clover Health as Reddit rally fades
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ