NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - A series of New York state bills aimed at altering past and future debt issuance contracts and restructurings are unlikely to become law before next year, with the state legislature not expected to take them up in their current session.

The bills are not on the floor calendar for the final day of the 2023 legislative session, according to state Assembly and Senate websites, meaning they will not be considered for a vote until at least next year's session.

Capital markets participants and debt justice organizations have been closely following the bills, especially the Taxpayer and International Debt Crises Protection Act, and expressed diverging views about their effectiveness and reach. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chris Reese)