NY subway shooting suspect to remain in jail

James is accused of injuring 23 people when he allegedly set off smoke bombs and opened fire - striking 10 victims. He was apprehended some 30 hours later and now faces a federal terrorism charge of violently attacking a mass transit system.

James - who is 62-years-old - was dressed in beige jail clothes, and spoke only briefly during his Thursday court hearing to say he understood the charges.

He was represented by two public defenders who requested that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Outside of the Brooklyn court, one of his attorneys told reporters that James had turned himself in as a manhunt was underway:

"What happened in the New York City subway system on Tuesday was a tragedy. It is a blessing that it was not worse. (flash) Yesterday Mr. James saw his photograph on the news. He called Crime Stoppers to help. He told them where he was. Initial press and police reports in cases like this one are often inaccurate. Mr. James is entitled to a fair trial, and we will ensure that he receives one."

Investigators said they established James as a suspect after finding on the platform a credit card in his name and the keys to a U-Haul van.

Authorities have offered no possible motive for the attack, though investigators say they are looking at lengthy videos James apparently recorded and posted to YouTube, which included bigoted rants and comments on New York City's mayor, homelessness and the subway system.

According to police and court documents, authorities at the scene also recovered the Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun used in the attack, along with three extended-ammunition magazines, a torch, a hatchet, a bag of fireworks and a container of gasoline.

All 23 people injured in the attack are expected to survive.