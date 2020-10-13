NYC Psychotherapist Hopes More Celebrities Like Madonna "Come Out of the Chemical Closet" about the Transformative Powers of MDMA

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2020) - Charley Wininger and his publisher Inner Traditions are proud to welcome the arrival of his new book "Listening to Ecstasy: the Transformative Power of MDMA" with a virtual book launch event scheduled for Nov 13th. For this "Night of Hope and Healing," Charley invites celebrities to join psychedelic luminaries Rick Doblin and others in sharing their own personal experiences in a short 30-60 second video testimonial about the positive transformative powers of MDMA (media contacts provided below). If you have a heartwarming story about a transformative MDMA experience, please send a quick self-recorded clip to the media team listed at the bottom of release.





Charley Wininger, author of a new book about the safe and intentional use of the often-misunderstood empathogen, MDMA.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6896/65787_aa2.jpg

71-year-old Charley Wininger's "Listening to Ecstasy, the Transformational Power of MDMA" is a personal testimonial, discussing an infrequently amplified message: "psychedelics aren't just for the young and folly." "Listening to Ecstasy" aims to demystify the previously vilified misconceptions that have clouded productive dialogue around this otherwise misunderstood underground party drug - known as MDMA. Charley Wininger discusses pertinent topics regarding the safe and responsible use of MDMA for personal, social, and even sexual and relationship benefits across the entire adult lifespan.

MDMA has remained a taboo subject but has been thrust into the mainstream lexicon due to recent clinical trials that have indicated beneficial therapeutic uses. Who better to destigmatize and unpack the wonders of this "love drug" (Wininger calls MDMA "super glue for relationships") than an accredited expert with 50 years of first-hand experience with psychedelics?

In his book, Charley reveals how MDMA has revitalized his marriage, both erotically and emotionally, and describes how pleasure, fun, and joy can be profound bonding and transformative experiences. Revealing MDMA's versatility in bringing lasting renewal, enjoyment, and inspiration to one's life, Wininger shows that recognizing the transformative power of happiness-inducing experiences is a tool for both healing and aging with grace.

Interested in a Media Accredited Galley Copy?

Media are invited to reach out in advance to arrange for an Advance Review Copy (*FOR ACCREDITED MEDIA ONLY, for BOOK REVIEWS / GIFT LISTS and inclusions). Please contact alex@alanaldous.com or alana@alanaldous.com directly for this and media accreditation.

Why is there so much buzz around MDMA right now?

With MDMA research trials currently in their third and final phase, some early results show tremendous promise for beneficial therapeutic uses of MDMA. It appears that this long-vilified drug may offer medical benefits for people who suffer from PTSD, anxiety, social anxiety, and depression. His book also discusses how MDMA can help healthy people feel more connected to one another.

If you would like to...

Provide a celebrity video testimonial Book an exclusive, candid interview with Charley alone or with his wife Shelley, or Receive a media accredited galley copy of the book

Please reach out to:

Alana Armstrong

Alana@alanaldous.com

Alex Krause

Alex@alanaldous.com

-------------------Author Bio--------------------

Charles Wininger, LP, LMHC, is a licensed psychoanalyst and mental health counselor specializing in relationships and communication skills. Recognized as "The Love Doctor" by the New York Times and Newsday, he's been treating couples and individuals in his Manhattan and Brooklyn offices for 30 years. He sits on the board of advisors of the Psychedelic Education and Continuing Care Program at the Center for Optimal Living in New York. He lives with his wife in Brooklyn.

Testimonials for "Listening to Ecstasy: The Transformative Power of MDMA

Tom Robbins, author of Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, says

"Wininger's book can throw open cosmic windows in even the most mundane reader."

Peter Coyote, actor, author, and Zen priest, says

"Reading Wininger's book, 'Listening to Ecstasy,' is like a lovely conversation with a joyful, liberated person. . . He and his wife are having enough fun in their seventies to rid aging of its anxieties."

Rick Doblin, Ph.D., founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), says

"Listening to Ecstasy shows how Charley and his wife Shelley have used MDMA... to enhance their marriage, build a loving community of fellow travelers, and continually nurture a connection to the joys of life. A true and touching story, Listening to Ecstasy demonstrates how MDMA can be a unique life-enhancing opportunity for healthy people across their entire adult lifespan. It's filled with great tips for the responsible recreational and celebrational use of MDMA and how it can be used to enrich one's spiritual journey during these tumultuous times."

Julie Holland, M.D., editor of Ecstasy: The Complete Guide and author of Good Chemistry, says

"A deeply personal story from a therapist who is done hiding in the chemical closet. Wininger says, 'I've lived through it all, and now it all lives through me.' In modeling responsible recreational MDMA use, he not only heals the shame that binds him, he helps to heal us all."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65787