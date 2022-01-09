Log in
NYC mayor calls fatal Bronx fire 'horrific'

01/09/2022 | 05:58pm EST
"The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city. The numbers are horrific," Adams told reporters.

Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and dozens were injured from an apartment building fire in The Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday, according to city officials.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed 19 people had died from the blaze that broke out around 11 a.m. in a 19-floor affordable housing development.

Earlier on Sunday, officials said 32 people had been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and some 60 people were injured in total.

The cause of the blaze was still under investigation, the city's fire department commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters at a news briefing.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS