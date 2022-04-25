NYC pension leaders to urge fossil fuel lending curbs, late boost for activists

April 25 (Reuters) - New York City pension leaders said the
$262 billion system will mostly favor calls for sharp limits on
fossil fuel lending at top banks this week, giving a late boost
to activists who have gained little backing from proxy advisers.
The fate of the closely watched shareholder resolutions will
show how investors will weigh climate concerns against rising
energy prices and Republican criticism of Wall Street's embrace
of environmental concerns.
Staff for New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the
city's main pension funds would back resolutions on Tuesday at
the shareholder meetings of Bank of America, Citigroup
and Wells Fargo & Co effectively calling for no
new oil or gas lending.
Assistant Comptroller Michael Garland in an interview said
climate change poses systemic risk to the funds, and that
"there's no credible path to Net Zero by 2050 unless there is no
more investment in new fossil fuel supply."
A Bank of America spokeswoman referred to a securities
filing calling the proposal unnecessary because of other steps
it has taken like financing for low-carbon energy sources.
A representative for Wells Fargo, which has made similar
arguments, declined to comment.
A Citi representative said it would not comment beyond
arguments in its proxy statement arguing against the measure for
reasons including that the bank is focused on helping clients
transition to lower emissions.
Separately, Green Century Capital Management on Monday said
https://www.greencentury.com/citigroup-expands-deforestation-policies-in-response-to-green-century-shareholder-proposal
it withdrew a shareholder resolution filed at Citi before the
bank published its proxy statement after Citi agreed to adopt
standards for soy, beef, palm oil and forestry clients to
prevent deforestation.
Backing from the fourth-largest U.S. public retirement
system will help the measures filed by climate-focused investors
including the Sierra Club Foundation and which earlier won
support from New York State's big pension fund.
But trustees for New York City police and firefighter pension
funds with a combined $70 billion will vote "against" the
measures, Garland said. Unlike other city funds, police and
firefighter pension officials have not divested from fossil fuel
stocks that could be hurt by lending limits.
Top proxy advisors have recommended votes against the
resolutions at major banks so far in their main reports to
investors. For instance, Institutional Shareholder Services
noted that Citigroup has taken steps like banning the financing
of arctic drilling.
