NYC proposes 'sensitive areas' after SCOTUS guns ruling

06/23/2022 | 10:33pm EDT
STORY: "Our proposed solution encourages the state to tailor a law that accounts for New York City's high population density as a factor in establishing specific parameters for the designation of sensitive areas where legal firearms are prohibited from being carried by members of the public," said New York City Council speaker Adrienne Adams.

Adams said the resolution urges the state legislation to designate hospitals and medical facilities, parks and parks department facilities, government buildings and facilities, public and private education buildings and facilities, child care facilities, places of worship, cemeteries, financial institutions, theaters, establishments where alcohol is served, libraries, homeless shelters, mass transit systems and the courts as sensitive areas where illegal firearms would be prohibited within 1,000 feet.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down as unconstitutional New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public, handing a landmark victory to gun rights advocates in a nation deeply divided over how to address firearms violence.

The 6-3 ruling, with the court's conservative justices in the majority and liberal justices in dissent, found that the state's law, enacted in 1913, violated a person's right to "keep and bear arms" under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

The justices overturned a lower court ruling throwing out a challenge to the law by two gun owners and the New York affiliate of the National Rifle Association, an influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans.


© Reuters 2022
