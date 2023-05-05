STORY: "Justice for Jordan, Justice for Jordan"

Protestors gathered outside the Manhattan district attorney's office on Friday to demand charges for a white former U.S. Marine... who was seen on video putting a Black homeless man in a deadly chokehold on a New York City subway train.

The city's medical examiner said 30-year-old Jordan Neely died by compression to his neck in the incident on Monday.

The examiner's homicide finding alone does not imply intent or culpability, which are issues that prosecutors will consider in deciding whether to bring criminal charges.

"What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now"

Protesters held signs that read 'Smash White Vigilantism' and 'Indict the Coward' and expressed outrage over the lack of city support for those suffering from mental illness and homelessness.

"The murder of Jordan Neely is the direct result of the systematic abandonment of homeless people, people in mental health crises."

Video of the incident, which has circulated on social media, showed two other men restraining Neely's arms before his body goes limp.

The altercation occurred after he boarded the train and began yelling at passengers, saying he was hungry and ready to die, according to a report from the New York Times citing police.

"Jordan Neeley looked like me. He was Black, he was an artist, he danced. And he told you he was hungry. He told you he was thirsty. He told you he was ready to die, and you killed him"

Local media reported the 24-year-old former Marine was questioned by police and released on Monday.