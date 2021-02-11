NYMBUS : Expands Industry Advisory Board with Two New Appointments

NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Industry Advisory Board, effective immediately. The company welcomes industry leaders James Robert Lay, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the Digital Growth Institute, and Hunter Young, Founder and President of the HIFI Agency and host of The Financial Experience Podcast.

The highly regarded executives join during a pivotal time as Nymbus continues to disrupt the financial services landscape with its unique GROW model that creates new digital revenue streams for banks and credit unions. Together with existing members Rilla Delorier and John Janclaes, the combined team of Advisors will provide diverse layers of guidance as Nymbus continues to advance as the preferred fintech partner for growth.

“We warmly welcome James Robert and Hunter, who together bring a wealth of digital banking experience and transformational marketing insights for guiding our partner institutions to succeed,” said Jeffery Kendall, CEO and Chairman of Nymbus. “By strengthening our Advisory Board with their combined knowledge and respected viewpoints, we look forward to further assisting any size bank or credit union to grow its reach, revenue and profitability.”

James Robert Lay: James Robert Lay is one of the world’s leading digital marketing authors, speakers, and advisors for financial brands. As a digital anthropologist based in Houston, TX, James Robert is the author of the bestselling book, Banking on Digital Growth. He is also the founder and CEO of the Digital Growth Institute where he has guided more than 520 financial brands on a mission to simplify digital marketing and sales strategies that empower banks and credit unions to generate 10X more loans and deposits.

James Robert has been named one of the Financial Brand’s “Top Global Financial Services Influencers to Follow,” a CUNA “Credit Union Rock Star,” and a CU Times “Under 40 Trailblazer.” His insights have been featured in leading media outlets including Entrepreneur.com, US News and World Report, Quartz, The Financial Brand, American Banker, CU Times, and CU Journal among many others and frequently shares his research and insights at industry events and universities throughout the United States.

Hunter Young: As founder of HIFI Agency, Hunter Young has built a career in helping financial companies find clarity in a chaotic digital world. He is a visionary on brand strategy, media approaches and digital acquisition, and regularly teaches marketing and leadership courses for a variety of state bank associations and universities.

Prior to HIFI, Hunter served at BB&T Bank (now Truist) where he led the Global Digital Web team responsible for millions of customers’ online experiences. He then developed and led the marketing and customer intelligence teams at one of the fastest growing community banks in the U.S., First Bank of North Carolina, which grew from $2 billion to nearly $6 billion in assets during his time there.

About NYMBUS

Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to grow and attract new market segments by delivering a full suite of banking technology, including Loan Origination, CRM and Digital, along with the operational resources to launch and run a new digital bank. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.

