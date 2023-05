May 19 (Reuters) - NEW YORK STATE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION (NYPSC):

* APPROVES CONSTRUCTION OF CONVERTER STATION IN ASTORIA, QUEENS COUNTY, AND 20-MILE SEGMENT OF OVERLAND TRANSMISSION CABLE IN UPSTATE NEW YORK

* SAYS CONVERTER STATION WILL ENABLE THE ELECTRICITY BEING TRANSMITTED OVER POWER LINE FROM HYDRO-QUÉBEC IN CANADA TO BE USED BY NEW YORK CITY RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES

* SAYS CONSTRUCTION OF 339-MILE CHAMPLAIN HUDSON POWER EXPRESS TRANSMISSION LINE BY TRANSMISSION DEVELOPERS INC IS UNDERWAY

* SAYS PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BRING $3.5 BILLION IN ECONOMIC BENEFITS, POWER OVER ONE MILLION HOMES, AND REDUCE CARBON EMISSIONS BY 37 MILLION METRIC TONS STATEWIDE

* SAYS TRANSMISSION LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL IN SPRING OF 2026

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru)