NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

06/24/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of June 15, 2021.

SETTLEMENT DATE

EXCHANGE

TOTAL CURRENT
SHORT INTEREST

TOTAL PREVIOUS
SHORT INTEREST
(Revised)

NUMBER of
SECURITIES with a
SHORT POSITION

NUMBER of SECURITIES
with a POSITION >=
5,000 SHARES

06/15/2021

NYSE

11,489,462,996

11,463,123,759

3,511

2,957

06/15/2021

NYSE ARCA

1,826,215,659

1,760,888,341

1,592

1,095

06/15/2021

NYSE AMERICAN

616,075,830

611,394,510

298

237

06/15/2021

NYSE GROUP

13,931,754,485

13,835,406,610

5,401

4,289

*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE
American and NYSE Arca

 

 

 

 

 

Reports will be archived here.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:25pEQUITY COMMONWEALTH  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Bank of Commerce Holdings Merger
GL
04:24pNIKE : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pT-MOBILE US, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pARCHER AVIATION : Wisk Employees' Testimony and Documents Evidence That Wisk Filed Patent for Aircraft Design Nearly Identical to Archer's Weeks After Learning of Archer's Design
BU
04:23pCALAMP CORP.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pKASPIEN HOLDINGS INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
3Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
5U.S. bans imports of solar panel material from Chinese company

