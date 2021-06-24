NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of June 15, 2021.

SETTLEMENT DATE EXCHANGE TOTAL CURRENT

SHORT INTEREST TOTAL PREVIOUS

SHORT INTEREST

(Revised) NUMBER of

SECURITIES with a

SHORT POSITION NUMBER of SECURITIES

with a POSITION >=

5,000 SHARES 06/15/2021 NYSE 11,489,462,996 11,463,123,759 3,511 2,957 06/15/2021 NYSE ARCA 1,826,215,659 1,760,888,341 1,592 1,095 06/15/2021 NYSE AMERICAN 616,075,830 611,394,510 298 237 06/15/2021 NYSE GROUP 13,931,754,485 13,835,406,610 5,401 4,289 *NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE

American and NYSE Arca

Reports will be archived here.

