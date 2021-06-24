NYSE Group Consolidated Short Interest Report

NYSE today reported short interest as of the close of business on the settlement date of June 15, 2021.
|
SETTLEMENT DATE
|
EXCHANGE
|
TOTAL CURRENT
SHORT INTEREST
|
TOTAL PREVIOUS
SHORT INTEREST
(Revised)
|
NUMBER of
SECURITIES with a
SHORT POSITION
|
NUMBER of SECURITIES
with a POSITION >=
5,000 SHARES
|
06/15/2021
|
NYSE
|
11,489,462,996
|
11,463,123,759
|
3,511
|
2,957
|
06/15/2021
|
NYSE ARCA
|
1,826,215,659
|
1,760,888,341
|
1,592
|
1,095
|
06/15/2021
|
NYSE AMERICAN
|
616,075,830
|
611,394,510
|
298
|
237
|
06/15/2021
|
NYSE GROUP
|
13,931,754,485
|
13,835,406,610
|
5,401
|
4,289
|
*NYSE Group includes NYSE, NYSE
American and NYSE Arca
|
|
|
|
|
