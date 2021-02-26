Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

NYSE begins move to delist Chinese state oil producer CNOOC

02/26/2021 | 05:24pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange on Friday decided to begin formal delisting of Chinese state oil giant CNOOC Ltd based on an update to an executive order signed by former U.S. President Donald Trump in November last year.

Prohibitions on CNOOC will take effect on March 9, 60 days after the company was added to the list that prohibits U.S. investments, according to a guidance issued by the Treasury Department on Jan. 27.

However, the exchange did not disclose a target date for the completion of the delisting.

The Trump administration had last year moved against certain Chinese companies that Washington said were owned or controlled by the Chinese military in an effort to ramp up pressure on Beijing.

The NYSE said CNOOC has the right to appeal the delisting decision. The exchange will include any appeal it receives in its application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which will be submitted on completion of all procedures.

CNOOC could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

