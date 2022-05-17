Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
Latest News
NYSE-owner ICE sells stake in Euroclear to govt-owned European companies

05/17/2022 | 04:51am EDT
May 17 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Tuesday it will sell its stake in securities settlement platform Euroclear Holding for 709 million euros ($742.89 million) to companies owned by the French and Belgian governments.

The deal would mean the company's agreement with Silver Lake from last year for the same stake will not move forward.

On Tuesday, ICE reached an agreement with Euroclear to sell 5.42% of its stake to France's Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) and 4.43% of its stake to Belgium's Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement SA, it said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS