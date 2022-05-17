NYSE-owner ICE sells stake in Euroclear to govt-owned European companies

May 17 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc
said on Tuesday it will sell its stake in securities settlement
platform Euroclear Holding for 709 million euros ($742.89
million) to companies owned by the French and Belgian
governments.
The deal would mean the company's agreement with Silver Lake
from last year for the same stake will not move forward.
On Tuesday, ICE reached an agreement with Euroclear to sell
5.42% of its stake to France's Caisse des Dépôts et
Consignations (CDC) and 4.43% of its stake to Belgium's Société
Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement SA, it said.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)