NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange says CFO Scott Hill to retire in May

03/02/2021 | 04:43pm EST
March 2 (Reuters) - New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Scott Hill would retire on May 14 and be replaced by Warren Gardiner, the company's head of investor relations.

Hill, who was appointed as CFO in 2007, will be with the company as an adviser through February 2023, ICE said.

Before joining ICE, Hill had worked at IBM Corp for 16 years.

Gardiner will take up his new role as CFO after the annual shareholders' meeting, the company said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
