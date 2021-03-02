NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange says CFO Scott Hill to retire in May

March 2 (Reuters) - New York Stock Exchange-owner
Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Tuesday Chief
Financial Officer Scott Hill would retire on May 14 and be
replaced by Warren Gardiner, the company's head of investor
relations.
Hill, who was appointed as CFO in 2007, will be with the
company as an adviser through February 2023, ICE said.
Before joining ICE, Hill had worked at IBM Corp for
16 years.
Gardiner will take up his new role as CFO after the annual
shareholders' meeting, the company said.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)