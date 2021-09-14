NYSE says to co-launch new, environmentally sustainable asset class

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange
said on Tuesday it was co-developing a new tradeable asset class
based on sustainable enterprises that hold the rights to
ecosystem services, such as carbon sequestration, produced by
natural, working, or hybrid lands.
The NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc
, said "natural asset companies" (NACs) will be listed
and traded on its exchange, "creating a new market whose assets
generate trillions of dollars in ecosystem services annually."
Globally, natural assets produce around $125 trillion
annually in ecosystem services, like water purification and
biodiversity, the NYSE said.
"With the introduction of Natural Asset Companies, the NYSE
will provide investors an innovative mechanism to financially
support the sustainability initiatives they deem critical to our
future," said NYSE President Stacey Cunningham.
Investments focused on environmental, social and governance
factors have been in demand, with the assets of ESG-related
funds rising 12% to $2.3 trillion from the end of March to late
July, according to Morningstar.
The NYSE said it was developing NACs with the Intrinsic
Exchange Group (IEG), which pioneered the idea and works with
natural asset owners to form and list NACs to convert natural
wealth into financial wealth.
"This wealth is based on healthy ecosystems and nature's
production of vital ecosystem services, rather than on
extractive measures, e.g., mining, timber harvest, etc," IEG
said on its website https://www.intrinsicexchange.com.
IEG, with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is
currently working with Costa Rica's government on forming NACs,
and said it is also in discussions with other sovereign nations,
private landowners, and public companies.
IEG said it expects to announce its first private sector
partnership with an unnamed multinational corporation this fall.
The NYSE said it is a minority investor in IEG, which has
also received funding from IDB, The Rockefeller Foundation and
Aberdare Ventures.
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Richard Pullin)