NYSE sets $45 reference price for Roblox's direct listing

March 9 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday
set a reference price of $45 for the direct listing of Roblox
Corp, valuing the firm at roughly $30 billion.
Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for
children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and
gaming consoles.
The reference price is not an offering price, the NYSE
notice said. The opening public price will be determined by buy
and sell orders collected by the NYSE from broker-dealers.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)