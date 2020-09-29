NYSE sets reference price of $7.25 for Palantir's direct listing

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday
set a reference price of $7.25 for U.S. Central Intelligence
Agency-backed Palantir Technologies Inc's direct listing.
The reference price values the data analytics provider at
around $15.76 billion, lower than its most recent valuation of
$20 billion from a fundraising in 2015.
Palantir is going public through a direct listing, rather
than a traditional initial public offering, and its shares are
set to start trading on the NYSE on Wednesday under the symbol
"PLTR".
(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)