Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NYSE to Suspend Trading in Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

03/22/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The New York Stock Exchange LLC (“NYSE” or “Exchange”) announced that the staff of NYSE Regulation has now determined to immediately suspend trading in the common stock (“common stock”) of Just Energy Group Inc. (the “Company”) — ticker symbol JE — from the NYSE.

On March 9, 2021, the NYSE announced that it was commencing proceedings to delist the Company. The Company had the right to request a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. On March 22, 2021, the Company confirmed that it will not exercise that right. Accordingly, the NYSE will now suspend trading in the common stock and will file a delisting application with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:36pALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pNYSE to Suspend Trading in Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)
BU
04:35pCalifornia Resources names Mark McFarland as CEO
RE
04:35pNN INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pJEFFERSON SECURITY BANK  : hires Mike Chapman as Vice President of Operations and Innovation
PU
04:35pNORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:35pCALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pNotice of RIWI's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Management Update
NE
04:35pSkyscape Capital Inc. and PesoRama Inc. Announce Execution of Amalgamation Agreement and Oversubscribed $5.5 Million Convertible Debenture Financing
NE
04:35pFIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND  : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 Per Share for April
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2A tricky period for investors
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
4Global equities move higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ