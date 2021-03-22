NYSE to Suspend Trading in Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

The New York Stock Exchange LLC (“NYSE” or “Exchange”) announced that the staff of NYSE Regulation has now determined to immediately suspend trading in the common stock (“common stock”) of Just Energy Group Inc. (the “Company”) — ticker symbol JE — from the NYSE.

On March 9, 2021, the NYSE announced that it was commencing proceedings to delist the Company. The Company had the right to request a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. On March 22, 2021, the Company confirmed that it will not exercise that right. Accordingly, the NYSE will now suspend trading in the common stock and will file a delisting application with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

