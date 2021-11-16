NYU Stern Announces New Online/Modular Option for Part-time MBA Program

--Maximizing Flexibility for Working Professionals--

New York University Stern School of Business today announced the launch of a new Online/Modular option in the Langone Part-time MBA Program, building on the program’s heritage of flexible options for working professionals.

The new Online/Modular option allows students to complete the MBA core curriculum online and then choose how to finish the elective portion of the degree in a way that best meets their schedule and interests. Students may complete their electives through a combination of the following: new one-week intensive in-person modules in New York City at Stern; a range of online elective courses, including some of our most popular electives; and taking existing in-person courses at Stern on weeknights or Saturdays in New York City.

Applicants who select the new Online/Modular option may live in New York City or even one or two time zones away, but what they all will have in common is an interest in completing a portion of their program online and a portion onsite at NYU Stern’s Greenwich Village campus as an integral component of their MBA experience. Students will not only gain access to even more courses in a convenient format, but also benefit from being in New York City for a week to participate in class, network with peers, and engage in the business and culture of New York City. Each module will run Monday-Saturday in New York City and cover 4.5 elective credits by integrating three subject matter-related courses. Additional work, both before and after the week in New York City, will be required.

“We live in a world in which the norms and needs of organizations and the professionals who work for them continue to evolve, often with great speed. We recognize that one size does not fit all and hope to be giving students more innovative ways to customize their MBA experience,” said Raghu Sundaram, Dean, NYU Stern.

The ability to complete one-week intensive modules as well as mix and match other elective course formats provides students with a far greater range of course offerings, specializations, and experiences than can be offered solely by any one format for elective courses.

“Stern has an established strength in delivering quality with flexibility, from the legacy of our Part-time MBA Program, to the successful launch of our online MS in Quantitative Management Program a few year ago, to introducing an online option for select courses in the past year,” said JP Eggers, Vice Dean of MBA and Graduate Programs, NYU Stern. “Through these experiences, we learned just how much our working professional students value flexibility, which reflects the reality many of them now encounter in their careers as the future of work continues to shift, often unexpectedly. The new Online/Modular option will give students flexibility and access to our Greenwich Village campus and all New York City has to offer. It’s the best of both worlds.”

The majority of the online core courses will be taught “live” online for real-time interaction with faculty and classmates. Each core online class will meet once a week on weeknights from 7:00-9:00 p.m. ET, with the remaining course content covered through videos, exercises, and readings that can be done at any time that suits a student’s schedule.

Students can select the Online/Modular option on their application, which opens today for the Fall 2022 program start. The first of five different modules are planned to begin in Fall 2023, with more planned over time, after the inaugural intake of Online/Modular option students completes their online core. Modules are planned to be available in December, January, March, June, and July, with one to two modules available during each period.

Online/Modular option students can also participate in extracurricular activities such as student government, clubs, and student events, and leverage services from the Career Center for Working Professionals (CCWP) which has been holding coaching appointments both in person and online. Online/modular students should note that many of these activities and services are only available live and in person versus online or remotely.

