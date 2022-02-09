NYers react to mask mandate being lifted

Her state would stop requiring people to wear a mask or prove they had received a COVID-19 vaccine when entering most indoor public places, starting on Thursday (February 10), thanks to a decrease in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

But some New Yorkers think it is still too early to lift the mandate.

"We're not out of the woods yet," says New Yorker, Parker Krug.

While New Jersey resident, Robin Green, thinks, "It is OK" to lift the mandate.

"People are vaccinated and there's, you know, immunity somewhat at this point."

A tourist from Alabama, Leslyn Weathers noticed more compliance in New York compared to her state and thinks that the New York Governor is "making a safe decision."

In New York City, the nation's most populous city, a requirement that people show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, theaters and other indoor places will remain in effect for the time being, the office of Mayor Eric Adams said.