Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NZ central bank hikes rates 50-bp, signals aggressive tightening pace

08/16/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank delivered its seventh straight interest rate rise on Wednesday and signalled a more hawkish tightening path over coming months to restrain stubbornly high inflation.

The aggressive tone of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) statement warning of future hikes being brough forward lifted the local dollar and pushed swap rates higher.

The RBNZ raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 3.0%, a level not seen since September 2015, and crucially, it now sees rates at 4.0% by early next year, compared to a previous projection of 3.7%.

The central bank also increased the projected peak for the cash rate to above 4.0% where it expects it to remain into 2024.

"It remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment," the central bank said in a statement.

All 23 economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank's policy committee to lift the cash rate by 50 basis points, but there was some division about where rates would peak and if it might need to cut them next year.

"Committee members agreed that monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten until they are confident there is sufficient restraint on spending to bring inflation back within its 1-3% per annum target range," the central bank said.

Inflation has been running at three-decade highs hitting 7.3% in the second quarter even though the RBNZ has been a front-runner among central banks in withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus. The cash rate has risen rapidly from a record low of 0.25% in October.

Markets were quick to price in the more aggressive outlook.

Bank bill futures for March slid 13 ticks to 95.76, while two-year swap rates rose 6 basis points to a three-week top of 3.97%.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6360.

In the first quarter, New Zealand's economy unexpectedly contracted due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and growth is expected to be restrained over coming quarters due to tightening financial conditions.

The RBNZ's statement on Wednesday reinforced its priority was on preventing inflation from getting out of hand even at the expense of growth.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Tom Hogue & Shri Navaratnam)

By Lucy Craymer


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.29% 1.10362 Delayed Quote.3.98%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.08% 1.90831 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) 0.02% 1.60359 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.02% 0.63433 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aNASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch
RE
12:05aANALYSIS : Action wanes at U.N. to isolate Russia almost six months into Ukraine war
RE
08/16Corn recovers from 1-week low; U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments weigh
RE
08/16Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his home
RE
08/16Trump-backed challenger beats Republican Liz Cheney in U.S. midterm primary
RE
08/16New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
RE
08/16Costa Rica eyes raising $2.7 billion via sale of state financial assets
RE
08/16Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo
RE
08/16Citi appoints Aveline San as Hong Kong and Macau chief executive
RE
08/16Japan's Nikkei surpasses 29,000-mark on Wall St rally overnight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Dexus, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
2NG Energy International : Interim Financial Statements - Q2
3Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his hom..
4New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
5Factbox-'You'll be glad you bought a flamethrower': The tweets of Elon ..

HOT NEWS