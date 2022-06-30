NZ central bank's new governance board begins work July 1

The establishment of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) new statutory board responsible for non-monetary policy decisions, replacing the earlier single decision-maker model, was announced last year.(nL1N2PI04Y)

"This is a significant change that will strengthen the institutional arrangements of the Reserve Bank," New Zealand's Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement.

He said the shift to a more conventional board model brings the Reserve Bank in line with other central banks, Crown Entities and public companies in New Zealand.

The changes are part of a two-phase review of laws that govern the RBNZ, kicked off by the centre-left Labour-led government in 2017, which also elevated financial stability, employment and housing affordability as priorities for the bank.

